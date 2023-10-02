Mark Consuelos is showering his wife, Kelly Ripa, with love for her 53rd birthday! The Riverdale actor shared the sweetest tribute to his longtime spouse on her big day — and there were tons of gorgeous bikini snapshots featured in the clip.

“Another trip around the sun for the heart and soul of our family,” Mark, 52, wrote alongside the video. “Happy birthday, sexy. We love you.”

The post was full of adorable pictures of the couple on vacation over the years, as well as throwback photos from Kelly’s childhood and pics with their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. “Thanks, babe, I love you,” Kelly replied underneath the video.

The comments section was full of praise for the All My Children alum, including birthday shout-outs from Andy Cohen, David Muir, Lisa Rinna, Jenny Mollen and more celebrity friends and fans. Kelly’s former Live cohost Ryan Seacrest also shared a cute tribute to her over on his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday, @kellyripa,” he captioned a picture of the pair sitting at the Live news desk. “I love and adore you, and you’ll always be one of my favorite people to spend my mornings with.”

Ryan, 48, left the show in April after six years as Kelly’s cohost. Mark succeeded him in the role, impressing viewers with his hilarious commentary and vibrant personality each morning alongside his wife.

Earlier in the day, Kelly celebrated her birthday on Live With Kelly and Mark. She wore a crown and sash that was gifted to her by an audience member who also shares the same birthday. Kelly sweetly called the fan to come up to the stage to snap some pictures together during a commercial break.

At the end of the episode, the crew presented Kelly with an ice cream cake. The talk show personality, who was beaming from ear to ear, also gave a quick shout-out to her niece who shares the same birthday.

Kelly’s Live birthday celebration came just a week after she and Mark visited Joaquin, 20, at the University of Michigan. The broadcasting duo are always cheering on their youngest child, who is a member of the school’s wrestling team. Though the athlete is appreciative of all of his parents’ support, Kelly recalled embarrassing him during a previous trip to the college.

“We came to see one of our son’s sporting events at the University of Michigan, and all we did was walk up to him,” she said during a July 2022 episode of Daily Pop. “We’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll meet you at your dorm.’ And he’s like, ‘You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we’re together.'”