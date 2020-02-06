So funny! Mark Consuelos hilariously thought wife Kelly Ripa was showing the world the results of an ultrasound in a new Instagram photo.

The Live! host shared a pic of herself holding up a few vitamin packs from the health and wellness company Persona Nutrition. As their spokesperson, Kelly, 49, was promoting one of their products — but from afar, it looked like she was doing something else to husband Mark.

“Can I be honest?!?! Thought that was an ultrasound … ,” the Riverdale actor wrote in the comments much to the delight of fans.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maybe Mark should have read the caption first. Kelly wrote, “Guess what? I’ve discovered a super convenient way to take vitamins and supplements that takes all the guesswork out of it. @personanutrition has made it so simple. You just answer a few questions through their assessment about your age, diet, prescription medications and other lifestyle factors. (Be honest!).”

She continued, “Your responses determine your personalized recommendation. All verified by a nutritionist so you can trust what you’re taking. What I like best is I can speak to a nutritionist if I have questions about my program. Check out my stories to learn more about @personanutrition.”

Now we get why Mark, 48, and Kelly are one of the funniest celebrity couples on Instagram. They’re never afraid to say what comes to mind. However, it does annoy their 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, sometimes. One thing the teen is embarrassed by is the way they dress.

“She’s mortified by everything we put on,” Kelly previously revealed to People. “She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful. But then I think that means that I’ve gotten something right. … I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing.”

Mark, on the other hand, doesn’t mind having a daughter who’s so opinionated. “I do ask her for advice sometimes,” he said. “You know, she’ll let us know if something’s bad.”

It’s only a matter of time before Lola responds to her dad’s hilarious Instagram comment.