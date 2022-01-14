Exclusive Marie Osmond Shares Her No. 1 Weight Loss Tip After Losing 50 Lbs and Keeping It Off for 15 Years

Marie Osmond is still fit and fabulous 15 years after shedding 50 pounds with the help of Nutrisystem. The legendary entertainer tells Closer exclusively that the most important lesson is to never think about weight loss as “dieting” and that food is not the “enemy.”

She explains, “I was born in the worst era possible for women and weight. It was the ’70s where everybody had to be Twiggy, you know, a zipper, a lollipop head. It was all ‘name a diet.’ I’ve done that diet, I swear to you.” As a result, “My tip would be don’t think of it as weight loss, because the minute you think ‘dieting,’ you think, ‘Oh, I can’t have this,’ and that’s not what this is about.”

“Nutrisystem taught me that food was my friend, it was not my enemy. That you can eat what you love, but make healthy choices and understand portion control and understand frequency of eating makes it so you can eat food and not starve to death,” she explains. Nutrisystem has now introduced a new menu of premium meals that are 50 percent bigger and have up to 30 grams of protein.

Marie reveals, “I actually fast once a month, I’ve done it for my entire life. But to do it all the time, it shuts your metabolism down. And so, you get to the point that you really can’t eat a lot of food and that doesn’t work for me. I need to eat. It’s my energy, and also, I think it’s your mental health.”

When it comes to eating, “You know, you’ve got to be able to go out to dinner and sit down with your friends,” the singer shares. But for when someone wants the same delicious food at home while watching their weight, Nutrisystem now offers restaurant favorites, which are perfectly portioned to offer half the calories of traditional dining out options.

“Look at me. I have been off of it [Nutrisystem] now for 15 years. I lost my weight 15 years ago, and I don’t let myself get more than five pounds overweight, usually around holidays or something like that,” the “Paper Roses” singer reveals. “You know, I’ll eat a little extra. One week it’s off, and you know, you’re back to your game, and you feel great about yourself.

Most of all, Marie just wants people to feel their healthiest. “More than anything, don’t think of it as a weight loss journey or a diet or anything. Just think of it as being healthy. Because that’s really what it is for me,” about her smart eating habits.

Reporting By Natalie Posner.