She may keep a low-profile these days, but Lisa Marie Presley recently took some time to enjoy a night out in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old was spotted taking it easy, as she and a friend went grocery shopping. The rocker looked quite comfortable too in a large beige shawl and some denim jeans. These days, Elvis Presley‘s only child is all about her kids — daughters Riley, 30; Finley and Harper, both 11; and son Benjamin 27. And while her iconic father may not be around anymore, Lisa still finds herself reaching out to him.

“I wouldn’t say I talk to him … I just remember everything. I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that And occasionally ask for help,” the singer confessed on the UK talk show Lorraine. “Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit,” she added, referring to her duet with her late father for the song, “Where No One Stands Alone.”

Coleman-Rayner

Lisa’s mom, Priscilla Presley, also still has her husband on her mind, especially when the holidays roll around. “Priscilla has so many fond memories of Elvis around the holidays. He loved Christmas and would go all out with elaborate decorations and over the top presents,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “To this day she still listens to Elvis’ Christmas songs — it never gets old for her. She recently went to London to see the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform his Christmas songs. Priscilla was in heaven, she loves the holidays.”

The entrepreneur also recently praised the famous musician on what would have been his 85th birthday. “Every year, I am blown away by the amount of people and friends that come here to share this time,” the 74-year-old said on the front lawn of Graceland, according to Daily Memphian. “It’s great memories; his birthday is something that we celebrated when he was here with us, so this is a continuation of that.” So amazing!

Now scroll on down to see more photos of Lisa out in Los Angeles!