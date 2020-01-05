Now that Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert have parted ways, both are coping in their own way — and the rocker is looking on the bright side of things.

“I mean, it’s life, man. Life is happening and you’re witnessing it,” the 54-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly at The Art of Elysium Celebration: Heaven on Saturday, January 4. “You know, this is a moment in life and people get to witness it, and I’ve had an incredible journey and I’m still on an incredible journey that doesn’t … things that end doesn’t mean they’re over or they’re bad. It’s just you’re evolving into a different place. And that’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

On December 27, 2019, after being married for five years, the Roseanne alum, 44, submitted paperwork for a legal separation with minor children in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The former couple share one child, a 4-year-old son named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. Sara also has two more kids — Levi Hank, 15, and Sawyer, 12 — from a previous relationship.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While the pair isn’t together anymore, they are still aiming to keep things from getting too “messy.” They’re “trying to make this a very cordial split,” an insider told Closer exclusively.

“They’ve separated in the past, a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t officially announced they got back together,” the source continued. “Everyone who knows them knows that Sara is the easier one to get along with and Linda is the more difficult one. It seems like they just got into the daily grind of parenting and decided it was best to stay together.”

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

This split may have not come out of nowhere, as the singer-songwriter was already house-hunting for quite some time. “Linda bought a new home in August in Sherman Oaks,” another source told Closer. “The house is only in Linda’s name. The house is a new build. Gorgeous, modern, a very tech savvy home with 5 bedrooms, a pool and privacy as it’s tucked into the hillside. The house has been ready to move into since Linda bought it back in August.”

We just wish Linda and Sara nothing but the best!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!