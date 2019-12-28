No one saw the split of Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry coming, except for the couple — especially since they’ve been preparing to part ways for quite some time now.

“Linda bought a new home in August in Sherman Oaks,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “The house is only in Linda’s name. The house is a new build. Gorgeous, modern, a very tech savvy home with 5 bedrooms, a pool and privacy as it’s tucked into the hillside. The house has been ready to move into since Linda bought it back in August.”

“The neighbors have all been wondering why they haven’t moved in yet,” the source continued. “The house was turn-key and ready to be lived in.”

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

“Now it all makes sense. It seems the couple knew they were headed for a split a long time ago,” the insider added. “Linda went house hunting so when they finally did separate she would have a back up home to move into, to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

On Friday, December 27, the Roseanne alum, 44, submitted the paperwork for a legal separation with minor children in Los Angeles, Closer confirmed — with “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The pair were married five years, and they shared one child, a son named Rhodes, 4, whom they welcomed in February 2015. However, The Talk creator also had two more kids from a past relationship.

Shutterstock

Even though the famous duo are going their separate ways, they are still “trying to make this a very cordial split,” another source told Closer exclusively. They “don’t want it to get messy,” but “things could change overnight.” It also has been a rough couple of years for Sara and Linda, 54.

“They’ve separated in the past, a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t officially announced they got back together,” the same source revealed. “Everyone who knows them knows that Sara is the easier one to get along with and Linda is the more difficult one. It seems like they just got into the daily grind of parenting and decided it was best to stay together.”

While things may be over and done with, we still wish Sara and Linda the best moving forward.

