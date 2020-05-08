Actress Kristin Chenoweth may not kiss and tell, but she will dish on other things she does in the bedroom! The Broadway star opened up about the status of her sex life in quarantine with boyfriend Josh Bryant while virtually appearing on Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, May 7.

“You know, a lady doesn’t speak on those such things, but it’s been great,” Kristin, 51, gushed of her musician beau after host Andy Cohen inquired about the duo’s romance while in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “But it’s been great — don’t be confused!”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Tony winner also responded to Andy’s question about her thoughts on people’s reactions to her dating the super hot country artist. The pair gained quite the amount of popularity after making an appearance on Rosie O’Donnell‘s Instagram Live in late March.

“It’s wonderful to have ladies — and men — writing in [that they want] my boyfriend, but you can’t have him!” she joked, referring to the comments fans have made about her handsome man. “So, all you bitches, move back.” Ha!

Kristin has been happier than ever since the two began dating in 2018, so she’s certainly not going to let anyone or anything come in the way of their relationship. Despite locking down her love, the former Wicked star previously admitted she’s not actually in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“I don’t know if I need a ring,” she told Us Weekly at the Tony Awards in June 2019. “I just need the commitment, and I got that. Snap.” Kristin was previously engaged to fellow Broadway actor Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001, and she also dated producer Emmy-winning producer Dana Brunetti from 2013 to 2014.

The “Taylor the Latte Boy” songstress said if there’s one thing she hopes to accomplish in life, it’s becoming a mom. Kristen opened up about her aspirations for motherhood while previously chatting with Closer Weekly.

“I’ve sacrificed having a family and being married because, at the time, it didn’t seem possible,” she shared. “Now, of course, I’m ready for that time to come in my life.”

The Pushing Daisies actress confessed she would even “probably adopt” children before having her own.

Stay tuned for what’s in store for Kristen and Josh!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.