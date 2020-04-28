It seems Kristen Bell‘s eldest daughter, Lincoln, isn’t impressed by her mom’s feedback! The Veronica Mars star revealed her 7-year-old hilariously chose “How My Mommy Reacts To Me” as the topic of her first grade paper for school.

“Trying to get my first grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence,” Kristen, 39, captioned a photo she shared of Lincoln’s outline on Monday, April 27.

Around the center of the paper’s blueprint, Lincoln listed four reasons that explain her topic: “No patience,” “doesn’t believe in me” and “stern voice.” At the top of her outline, the adorable youngster emphasized her mom’s “reactions” as she underlined “bad” twice. LOL!

Considering Lincoln almost left her mama speechless, Kristen hilariously concluded her post, writing, “Touché, my young lass. Touché.”

Fans couldn’t help but laugh along at Lincoln’s epic school essay as they flooded Kristen’s post with funny messages. “LOL this seems so perfectly passive aggressive, mom,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Why are your daughters literal savages OMG 😭😂.” A third user joked, “First grade teacher here — she gets an A!”

Besides homeschooling, Kristen has been doing all she can to keep daughters Lincoln and Delta, 5, entertained in quarantine. In early April, the doting mom of two — who shares her kids with longtime husband Dax Shepard — dished some fun activities she likes to do with her sweet brood.

Instagram / @daxshepard

“We’re doing just art projects around the house. We have neon glow paint and we’ve been painting the rocks outside so they glow … and just doing silly stuff,” she shared with ET at the time. “Just reconnecting with each other — I think that’s the most valuable lesson.”

The famous family has also been binge-watching their favorite shows and movies together. “We’ve watched the whole Harry Potter series,” Kristen explained. “My daughters are very into Harry Potter.”

Things may be all peachy keen with Lincoln and Delta, but Kristen joked her and husband Dax, 45, haven’t been getting along as seamlessly as they used to.

“We’ve gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days,” she revealed. “We’re doing much better now because we were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that’s the hard spot.”