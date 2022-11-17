After nearly a decade since their October 2013 wedding, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have finally revealed the thing that’s kept their romance alive. “Stay vulnerable,” the People We Hate at the Wedding actress told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 16. “At least my secret. You’ve got to be vulnerable — we have to be vulnerable when we don’t want to be. That’s what works for us.”

While the pair still have plenty of time to plan what they want to do to mark their 10-year marriage milestone, Kristen, 42, shared she is not opposed to renewing their vows. “Yeah, why not?” she responded when posed with the question.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The couple got married at a Beverly Hills courthouse after six years of dating. At the time of their nuptials, they were already parents to their eldest daughter, Lincoln, who arrived in March 2013.

During an interview on Today earlier this month, the Golden Globe nominee described their intimate wedding as the “easiest day” of her life. Dax, 47, helped his beloved pick out her outfit for the occasion.

“I came out in sweatpants, and my husband was in a tuxedo, which was so cute, and he was like, ‘I’ll go pick your outfit out,'” Kristen recalled. “And he picked out a little black jumpsuit.”

In photos she has shared from the wedding over the years, it’s clear the duo are still more than happy with their decision to have a very small celebration. Kristen offered up some advice for brides and grooms planning their big days.

“You have to really look in the mirror and ask yourself what you want,” the House of Lies actress explained. “Do you want to have a day that you know could end up being fussy? And you’ll have to take into consideration what napkins your grandmother wants? And if that’s for you, like ‘Yes, I want that challenge,’ I say go for it.”

Happy news kept coming for the pair after they walked down the aisle. Kristen and her hubby announced they were expecting their second child together in June 2014. Their youngest daughter, Delta, was born in December of that year. The Veronica Mars alum and the podcast host have been very candid about how they’ve made their marriage work while juggling Hollywood careers and parenthood.

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” Kristen said during a March 2017 interview with People. “We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him because I enjoy spending time with him, and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”