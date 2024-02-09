King Charles is not looking to “put pressure” on son Prince William following his cancer diagnosis. The royal family’s health crisis has led to questions and concerns from the public about the future of the crown.

“He has always wanted to save his children from having that pressure too early and that will remain. Particularly as William has other priorities,” a royal source told People.

Charles, 75, has postponed public-facing duties since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis on Monday, February 5. This doesn’t necessarily mean the British public won’t get a glimpse of His Majesty every now and again.

“Yes, he’s going to step back from public duties for a considerable time, but there will be plenty of work for him — it just won’t necessarily be in a room with hundreds of people,” Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story. biographer Robert Hardman told the outlet.

As his father focuses on his treatment, William, 41, has been kept busy since his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, underwent abdominal surgery in late January. While she is sidelined until Easter amid her recovery, the Prince of Wales, who is next in line for the throne, has returned to royal duties as well as tending to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

William has not been spotted visiting Charles since his cancer diagnosis was announced, but in a shocking turn of events, his brother, Prince Harry, rushed to be by Charles’ side. Less than 24 hours after Charles’ diagnosis was made public, Harry, 39, had touched down in the U.K. to meet with his father. He ended up making the trip without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Even more surprisingly, Harry and Charles’ visit only lasted about 45 minutes. The monarch was seen leaving Clarence House with Queen Camilla in a car less than an hour after Harry arrived. What’s even more puzzling is that Harry returned to the U.S. immediately after the visit with Charles, with whom he has butted heads with in the past.

During his week of jet-setting to all corners of the world, Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 9. He ended up presenting the Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, not making any mention of his crazy week of travel amid his family’s health crisis.