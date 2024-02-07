One day after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak provided the public with an update on his health.

“Thankfully, this has been caught early,” Sunak told BBC during a radio interview on Tuesday, February 6. “We’ll crack on with everything.”

He continued, “He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone,” adding, “So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible.”

Sunak also shared that he was “shocked and sad” by the news. Charles, 75, underwent a procedure to correct his enlarged prostate in late January. He was discharged from the hospital shortly after, waving to onlookers as he left the London Clinic with Queen Camilla.

On Monday, February 5, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing Charles’ diagnosis.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool /Getty Images

In the days that followed, the royal family’s social media accounts began sharing resources for those who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

“We hope that by sharing his diagnosis so publicly, His Majesty The King will encourage others to reach out for support if they are concerned about cancer,” the caption of a post on Wednesday, February 7, said.

Charles’ diagnosis came just after daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” a January 29 statement from Kensington Palace said. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate, 42, “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” Her husband, Prince William, returned to royal duties on Wednesday, February 7, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. He was due to attend London’s Air Ambulance Charity later that day.