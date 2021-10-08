Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Have Been Married for More Than 30 Years: Learn About His Longtime Love

Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, and it’s not hard to see why fans have long rooted for them.

The famous duo have been married for more than three decades, and they share two children together, daughter Sosie Bacon and son Travis Bacon.

In 2021, they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary and the Footloose star took the opportunity to give a shout-out to his longtime spouse.

“Here’s to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial,” he gushed alongside a throwback black-and-white shot of them posing in front of a pool table. “Happy anniversary. You are the reason.”

It seems fate was at work in their union because Kyra and Kevin crossed paths years before a romance sparked between them. She saw him performing in a play in the ’70s and couldn’t help but notice his talent. A decade later, they ended up working on the 1987 PBS film Lemon Sky and went on to marry in September 1988.

Kevin and Kyra welcomed baby No. 1, Travis, in 1989, and their second child, Sosie, in 1992.

“He definitely wasn’t my type,” Kyra said in hindsight during a 2008 interview with Redbook. “I vividly remember looking at his butt when he walked away after we first met and thinking, ‘Well, I guess some girls like that.’ And now it’s one of my favorite parts of his anatomy! That’s probably too much information!”

The Call Your Mother actress said their relationship can best be described as a “treasure; there are layers and layers of it,” she explained to the publication, noting they grew closer over the years and after being in the spotlight together. “I’m constantly amazed that we are still surprised and interested in each other … Kevin is seven years older than me, and he’s a lot wiser than me in a lot of ways.”

Kevin also gushed over Kyra’s dedication to being a top-tier parent in a December 2020 interview, telling Entertainment Tonight, “She’s very good with boundaries when it comes to our kids. I can’t say enough about her as a mother.”

“I lucked out,” he noted. “Somehow, I found the person that I’m meant to be with, and I’ll never take that for granted.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Kevin’s wife, Kyra.