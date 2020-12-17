Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, are both very successful actors, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that their kids have followed in their Hollywood footsteps. With genes like that, it’d be a shame for their son, Travis Bacon, and their daughter, Sosie Bacon, to not pursue careers in showbiz.

Kevin is, of course, all about his iconic film career, but the Footloose star and the Closer actress are more concerned with their roles as parents. Ever since the longtime lovebirds welcomed their kids, they’ve always put Travis and Sosie on the top of their priority list.

“The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” Kevin sweetly gushed to Closer Weekly in 2017. “Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.”

The Golden Globe winner is proud that Travis and Sosie have grown into “very independent” individuals. “We didn’t have the kind of relationship with our kids where we would say, ‘You’ve got to do this,’” he explained, noting his children “didn’t really come to [them] for advice or help” when they were younger.

“My son refused to let me teach him how to ride a bike or how to swim. Those are dangerous things!” the You Should Have Left actor added. “But both my children were a lot like me when I was a kid.”

Travis and Sosie have become very accomplished in their young adult years, so it’s safe to say Kevin and Kyra — who married in 1988 — aced their jobs as dad and mom. While both stars did their part to raise their kiddos, Kevin gives credit to the Ten Days in the Valley star for being an “amazing mother.”

“I mean, she really is,” the doting dad told Entertainment Tonight in mid-December. “She’s very good with boundaries when it comes to our kids. I can’t say enough about her as a mother.”

Communication is “one of the secrets to keeping your kids happy and healthy and safe,” Kevin noted, so Kyra’s “ability to set up a situation where [their] children are open and willing to communicate” makes her a great parent. “It’s not always the easiest thing to hold on to,” he said. “She has demanded it in a way without crossing too many boundaries.”

