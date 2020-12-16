Out of all the things Kevin Bacon adores about his longtime wife, Kyra Sedgwick, her skills as an “amazing mother” are at the top of the list. The Footloose star opened up about their 32-year marriage and praised the Closer actress for being the best influence on their two kids, Travis and Sosie.

“I mean, she really is,” Kevin, 62, sweetly shared during a new interview with Entertainment Tonight in mid-December. “She’s very good with boundaries when it comes to our kids. I can’t say enough about her as a mother.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The You Should Have Left actor said Kyra, 55, is a complete natural when it comes to parenting their now-adult son, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28. “I think it’s her ability to set up a situation where our children are open and willing to communicate with us,” Kevin explained.

“Communication, to me, is one of the secrets to keeping your kids happy and healthy and safe, and it’s not always the easiest thing to hold on to,” the Golden Globe winner continued. “She has demanded it in a way without crossing too many boundaries.”

In addition to having Kyra as the mother of his kids, Kevin is grateful to have had a partner to create incredible memories with over the years. “I lucked out,” he gushed to the outlet. “Somehow I found the person that I’m meant to be with, and I’ll never take that for granted.”

Looking back on the last three decades with the Ten Days in the Valley actress by his side, Kevin tried to think of one word to describe his spouse. “Putting into any kind of words [what] 32 years of marriage [means] is difficult, but she is the music,” he raved. “And it speaks to music and how powerful that is. That feeling.”

Bei/Shutterstock

Since the moment Kevin married the Queens Supreme alum in 1988, he’s felt like the happiest man in the world. Unlike other Hollywood couples who split after years of marriage, the longtime lovebirds are focused on not letting anything get in the way of their strong bond.

“We feel supportive of each other, as opposed to in competition with each other,” the Tremors actor exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in August 2017. Though Kevin didn’t budge on revealing the secret to their enviable romance, he did share a few tips if “you want a long marriage.”

“One is to leave the toilet seat up,” he jokingly dished. “Another is to say, ‘I told you so.'”

Kevin and Kyra are the best couple!