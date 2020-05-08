Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Bacon has learned a lot of new things about his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. The actor jokingly revealed Kyra, 54, is excellent at cleaning when he spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on the Thursday, May 7, episode of his talk show.

“She’s good with a vacuum, like she has vacuum skills that I never knew,” Kevin, 61, laughed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and added that his wife is a great chef, too. “She makes massive amounts of pound cake. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her say the words ‘pound cake’ literally in her life and all of a sudden, probably every 2 or 3 days, there’s a pound cake coming out of the oven.”

Kyra playfully agreed with her hubby. “It’s [the] breakfast of champions every morning,” the mom of two to kids, Travis, 30, and Sosie, 28, said. On top of that, the pair, who got married in 1988, have started living by a new set of guidelines that they like to call, “corona rules” at home. According to Kyra, her hubby has to “put on pants” and do things he wouldn’t normally do, like make the bed.

“I always say, not only does it just make me feel better about myself, [but] my self-esteem just skyrockets when I make my bed. But also we don’t know what happens between the time that you get out of bed in the morning and you go to bed at night. All sorts of things could be happening in that bed,” she said.

Kevin, on the other hand, didn’t look like he was agreeing with anything the actress was saying. So Kyra told Jimmy, 52, a funny story about something that happened to them in quarantine. “Today, he wakes up like an hour and a half earlier than me. He has some coffee. I come out, we have some coffee, we take the dog for a walk, we come back, we go in to make the bed and there’s poop on the bed inside the sheets,” Kyra hilariously revealed, before her husband chimed in.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Hunny. You sure it didn’t leak out of you? Last night was Cinco De Mayo,” Kevin said. LOL. However, it turned out to be roof rat poop and now the two A-listers have to wait on an exterminator to come and clean their house.

“This is why we will never forget to make that bed for the rest of our lives,” Kyra joked. Looks like Kevin learned one more interesting thing in quarantine.