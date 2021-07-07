As the star of countless Hollywood hits like Footloose, Tremors, Hollow Man and more, Kevin Bacon has walked an endless number of red carpets throughout his career. More often than not, the Golden Globe winner is joined by his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, or their kids, and they’ve snapped some super cute family photos over the years.

Kevin is the dad of his beloved children, Travis Bacon and Sosie Bacon, with the Call Your Mother actress. The Sleepers actor and Kyra wed in 1988 and started their family when their son was born the following year in June 1989. The lovebirds later welcomed their youngest child, Sosie, in March 1992.

From a young age, Travis and Sosie have both embraced their parents’ showbiz spotlight. In addition to attending A-list events as youngsters, including a 1991 gala at the Scott Newman Center in Los Angeles and the premiere of Rock School in 2005, the pair’s children have pursued Hollywood careers of their own.

Travis is an actor and musician, who made his film debut in 2005’s Loverboy. Aside from joining the metal band, Black Anvil, as a guitarist in 2016, Travis has produced music for Kevin and Kyra’s films. Per IMDb, the Broken Box record company founder created a song for the pair’s 2017 flick Story of a Girl, as well as composed a tune for 2019’s Girls Weekend.

Sosie, on the other hand, is an accomplished actress with nearly 30 credits to her name. So far, she’s appeared in acclaimed series like 13 Reasons Why, Mare of Easttown, Narcos: Mexico and Here and Now, among others.

Considering the entertainment industry is a grueling field of work, many famous parents advise against their kids following in their famous footsteps. That isn’t the case for Kevin, who said it’s “really fun” to be able to bond with his children over work.

“We can talk about acting and the industry,” the doting dad exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in 2017. “It’s cool because we have this new line of communication.”

There’s no doubt Kevin is passing down everything he knows about being a successful star, but he’s also made a point to teach Travis and Sosie about being “hardworking” people in general. “The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” he marveled to Closer. “Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.”

