Being a singer is only just one job on Kelly Rowland’s ​​résumé! The Destiny’s Child member is also a mom of two, author and fashion icon. Her gorgeous swimsuit photos are serving up some major style inspiration for the summer.

Kelly posed in a white bikini on the cover of Women’s Health in October 2020. Her baby bump was on full display as she was pregnant with her second child at the time. The “Motivation” singer revealed that prior to her pregnancy, her typical workout routine consisted of 90 minutes of cardio, crunches and using resistance bands.

She and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are proud parents to two sons Titan and Noah, the latter of whom she gave birth to on January 21, 2021. One month after welcoming her youngest son, Kelly showed off her post-baby body in a figure-hugging workout set. “Not working out YET, but I will soon!” she captioned the video posted on her Instagram account.

The hitmaker has since gotten back in the gym and continued to work on her music. She revealed in a February 2021 interview with Yahoo Life! that though her schedule remains jam-packed, she always makes time for her self-care routine.

“I love getting in the bathtub. I love having candles around me, and flowers always calm me for some reason, but I love a nice relaxing bath and I listen to music,” she explained. “My bath will be covered in rose petals and salts, and I love bubbles. I love a good bath salt, something to relax the body even more. Lavender oils, milk, all these different things.”

Balancing her work life and family life has been something Kelly learned from a young age since joining Destiny’s Child in the early ‘90s. Her time with the group led to an incredibly successful solo career with four studio albums, an EP released in 2021 and a plethora of unforgettable red carpet looks over her years in Hollywood.

After turning 40 in February 2021, the Grammy winner encouraged fans to take fashion risks, as she teamed up with JustFab to release her own capsule collection of shoes.

“There aren’t rules anymore,” she said. “You should have fun with fashion. Am I going to wear those low-rise jeans that I had when I was 20 years old? Hell no, but it’s because I feel differently now. So, you find what feels good and embrace it.”

Keep scrolling to see Kelly’s gorgeous bikini photos.