Kate Walsh Is a Beautiful Beach Babe! See Her Stunning Bikini Photos Over the Years

Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh knows a thing or two about making a fashion statement. The actress currently stars as Madeline Wheeler on Emily in Paris, a Netflix series full of incredible style moments. The beauty often flaunts her gorgeous looks on the beach in bikini photos.

Kate loves posting beachside selfies and enjoying fun in the sun with her pals. The California native is a big fan of traveling and sharing her fitness and health secrets with her fans.

“When I’m at home in L.A., I hike with the dogs, but since I’m in New York, I do Pilates mixed with hot yoga. I do some weight training, too,” she told Coveteur in April 2017. “I like to eat food, so I’ve been eating out a lot, but I try to do a high-fat and low-carb diet.”

Back in 2015, Kate received a brain tumor diagnosis which ultimately caused her to change her mindset about her diet and fitness routine. After having the tumor removed, the 13 Reasons Why alum got a whole new outlook on life.

“I feel honestly better than I’ve ever felt, I love my life, I feel so healthy and strong and probably in better shape than I ever was,” she told People in April 2018. “I feel very lucky and blessed that I’m healthy.”

For Kate, “self-care comes first.” The Private Practice actress is keen on drinking water, getting eight hours of sleep each night, meditating and spending time with her dogs.

“I meditate and I have a really great support system. I have a core group of friends that I talk to daily, and my brother and my mom,” Kate told HuffPost in April 2018. “I think that community is a huge part of mental health. You need to feel connected. I think that’s why it can be so painful ― for any human on the planet, but particularly for teens ― to feel isolated. Connection and feeling like you have at least one person to talk to is really imperative.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she took her home workouts to a new level, taking a virtual toning exercise class called Ballet Beautiful.

“My stylist recommended it,” Kate told Us Weekly in April 2020. “It’s so Hollywood, but she’s like, ‘If you want to keep that butt up, go to Ballet Beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘Got it, done.’ It’s in my best interest.”

