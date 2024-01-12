Kelly Ripa is pursuing a new hobby, and it could potentially require her to move away from the Big Apple! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost revealed her shocking plans for the future during a conversation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, on an episode of the show on Thursday, January 11.

“I’ve been dying to take up bridge,” Kelly, 53, told the audience in the studio. “Here’s my plan: we learn bridge; the next phase to learning bridge is you move to Palm Springs. That is the way it goes. That is the natural progression of your life.”

For Christmas this year, Mark, 52, thoughtfully bought his wife bridge lessons, which she was very excited about. Playing the popular card game has always piqued Kelly’s interest and competitive spirit.

“So I am halfway there because I have my bridge lessons, and you’re going to take them with me,” the Emmy winner continued. “You will be obligated to move us to Palm Springs, where 90 percent of bridge players live.”

Mark seemed like he was totally on board with his wife’s plan, saying, “I love what’s happening to you. I love it.”

The couple, who share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin, currently live in New York City, just a short ride away from where they film Live each morning. Though the children all moved out of the house over the past few years, the family of five reunited to spend the holidays together this year.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In the past, Kelly revealed that her husband gifted her with a gym membership for Christmas each year.

“I feel like early in our relationship, every year, you purchased me a gym membership. … and every year I didn’t use it,” she told Mark during a Live episode on January 2. “And then Christmas would come, and you would get me a gym membership!”

She mentioned the gift to her friends on numerous occasions and continued to question Mark’s motive behind the gesture.

“One day, one of my girlfriends said, ‘Maybe he’s trying to tell you something?’ And then it dawned on me, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s trying to tell me something!’” she continued.

The mom of three concluded the segment by saying, “It was good for me. I’m glad that you stuck with it.” All jokes aside, working out has since become a part of her daily regimen. In an Instagram Story shared earlier this week, Kelly revealed that she hits the gym “six days a week.”