Kelly Ripa’s got a new look and a new nickname! Mark Consuelos revealed that his wife wears giant reading glasses, prompting him to call her by a new moniker.

The comment came during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Thursday, February 15, where the couple talked about their recent trip to Iceland. Kelly, 53, marveled at how big the library was at the amazing hotel they stayed at.

“They had such great books everywhere,“ she reflected. “I didn’t read anything because we were very active.”

Mark, 52, pointed out that his wife wears “trifocals” to help her read, which reminds him of Sherlock Holmes. Kelly went on to say that her family, including kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin, make fun of her for her “Sherlock Holmes glasses” because they resemble the looking glass that the detective carries. “Pretty soon you’ll have a monocle,” he told his wife.

The Hope & Faith actress doesn’t typically rock glasses on Live but there have been some rare occasions where she’s worn her eyewear on TV. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017, Kelly revealed her most embarrassing celebrity interview happened because she couldn’t see well without her glasses.

“It goes back some time, Glenn Close was on the show and I asked her how long she had been the mayor of Connecticut,” the Emmy winner recalled. “I misread a cue card, because I couldn’t see it. And she looked at me and said, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, I know you’re not the mayor of Connecticut, but I can’t see what the card says.’”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In November 2020, Kelly sported a pair of new Gucci glasses during an episode of Live.

“Who knew you were so gorgeous? I did not know,” she could be heard saying in a backstage video. “I’ve been happy not wearing them [her glasses]. It’s happier just not to see what’s happening to me personally.”

Kelly sure knows how to make a fashion statement with her glasses and other things. In December 2023, she posted a Christmas photo with Mark while she wasn’t wearing any pants. Fans were shocked by her bold outfit choice, taking to the comments section to point out that Kelly, “forgot to put on pants.”

“People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!!’ Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!! and if it was underwear, it’s her Insta, she can post what she wants!! Good grief,” one fan wrote while coming to the talk show host’s defense.