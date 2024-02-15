Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Vacation in Iceland [Photos]

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Enjoy Dreamy Vacation in Iceland After Shocking ‘Live’ Moment [Photos]

News
Feb 15, 2024 11:58 am·
By
Comment
Picture

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ latest vacation proved that they aren’t afraid to venture out in the snow! Last weekend, the Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts vacationed in Iceland. The pictures are simply gorgeous.

Usually on their vacations, the couple typically rock swimsuits. This time, they opted for snow suits!

Scroll below to see photos from the couple’s trip.

 

Picture
Latest Video