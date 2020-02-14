Aww! Kelly Ripa didn’t let Galentine’s Day 2020 go by without giving a sweet shout-out to all the incredible ladies in her life. The Live! With Kelly & Ryan host shared a super cute post, as well as tons of pics via her Instagram stories, as she wished her teenage daughter Lola and some friends a special holiday.

“Happy Galentine’s day you weirdos,” the 49-year-old beauty hilariously captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, February 13. “I wish we were all hanging out together tonight, but we’re not, so get over it!” LOL!

In her post, Kelly — who shares Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, with husband Mark Consuelos — uploaded a series of pics with her closest loved ones. The All My Children alum looked happier than ever in photos from some of her most beloved memories.

Kelly then took to her Instagram Stories to share more pics with her favorite people. “Galentines,” she captioned a super cute snapshot of her mini-me daughter and friend Elsa Marie Collins.

Fans praised the TV star’s enviable friendships in the comments section of her post. “Love your love for your girlfriends. Happy Galentine’s Day to you, Kelly,” one Instagram user wrote, while another gushed, “You never age, Kelly! Happy Galentine’s Day to you!” A third added, “Kelly, your daughter is so beautiful.”

Instagram/KellyRipa

Although Lola looked gorgeous in the pics posted on her mom’s page, Kelly previously dished there once was a time when her little girl wouldn’t allow her to share any photos. In fact, the blonde beauty opened up about having to get her child’s permission while visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2017.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever … Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?” Kelly joked at the time. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo.'”

However, the Emmy winner said Lola proved her wrong when she blew up her cell phone while she was in an elevator. “She’s like, ‘You take it down right now!'” the doting mom recalled, noting she thought Lola was in an emergency because of how urgent she sounded. “My friends follow you for some reason, and they will see this/’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.'”

It looks like Lola finally started letting Kelly post mother-daughter pics!