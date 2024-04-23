Kathie Lee Gifford Spends Time in Garden in New Photos

Kathie Lee Gifford is living her best life surrounded by beautiful nature! The Today alum shared new photos while hanging out in a stunning garden on Monday, April 22.

“Happy Earth Day & spring planting … And a Blessed and Happy Passover to you all!” she captioned the post, which featured photos of her holding one of her dogs.

Kathie Lee, 70, rocked a pair of gray sweatpants and a matching pullover sweater for the pictures. She paired the look with suede sneakers and a tan sun hat.

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

The former talk show host moved to Nashville in 2019 after leaving Today, and she has been loving life in Music City ever since.

“I have a whole community of people here that share my faith,” Kathie Lee told People in August 2022. “It’s been good for my soul, let me tell you.”

Kathie Lee, who shares kids Cody and Cassidy Gifford with late husband Frank Gifford, admitted that there are some things about New York City that she certainly does not miss.

“Without having to be battling traffic into New York every day and battling all the stuff that goes with it after, oh, how many decades I did it. I’ve forgotten,” the singer-songwriter shared. “That, I knew I was done with, but I felt like my creative years were just beginning. I really did, especially once I started directing. That changed everything.”

Kathie Lee has welcomed three little blessings into her life since moving to Nashville, her grandkids, Frankie, Finn and Ford. The TV personality “toys with the idea of moving closer to her grandkids,” an insider told Closer in December 2023. “But she loves the Nashville area.”

As for her dating life, Kathie Lee has addressed rumblings that she is being considered to lead the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette after her breakup from Richard Spitz.

“I can’t do it. They haven’t offered it to me,” she said of the opportunity during a March 26 appearance on Today. “Well, we’ve talked about it.”

Kathie Lee is keeping her cards close to her chest, however, she is not completely closed off to finding love again.

“The rumors about Kathie Lee joining The Golden Bachelorette are just that, rumors, but she isn’t totally against the idea,” an insider told Closer last month.

“She said her son, Cody, would love for her to do it, but her daughter, Cassidy, says no way,” the source added. “It would be a huge get if ABC convinced her to do it, but one thing is certain, she’s totally open to finding love again.”