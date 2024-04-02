Kathie Lee Gifford could be stepping into a new role on TV very soon! The Today alum is “totally open” to finding love again — and she is not entirely opposed to sharing her journey on The Golden Bachelorette, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“The rumors about Kathie Lee joining The Golden Bachelorette are just that, rumors, but she isn’t totally against the idea,” the source adds.

Speculation first began swirling that Kathie Lee, 70, was interested in taking on the lead role in the ABC reality series during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on February 12. Cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nominated their former costar for the dating show, telling the audience that Kathie Lee “would be perfect.”

While Hoda, 59, and Jenna, 42, are hoping to see Kathie Lee on The Golden Bachelorette, the “Once Again” singer’s two kids, Cody and Cassidy Gifford, have mixed feelings.

“She said her son, Cody, would love for her to do it, but her daughter, Cassidy, says no way,” the insider continues. “It would be a huge get if ABC convinced her to do it, but one thing is certain, she’s totally open to finding love again.”

All of the chatter about The Golden Bachelorette comes after Kathie Lee’s shocking breakup from neighbor Richard Spitz. The Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum and the businessman began dating after she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019. Prior to meeting Richard, 63, Kathie Lee was married to Frank Gifford for 29 years before his death in 2015.

At one point, it even seemed like she and Richard were looking to take the next big step in their relationship.

“She enjoys his companionship,” a friend of the star told Closer in December 2023. “I can see Kathie Lee and Richard tying the knot in the near future.”

Unfortunately, things just didn’t work out between them. Still, Kathie Lee and Richard “parted ways on good terms,” according to the source.

ABC announced that The Golden Bachelorette will be airing this fall and has already begun casting men for the show. Longtime fans of Kathie Lee are holding out hope that she will lead the inaugural season after all.

“I can’t do it. They haven’t offered it to me,” Kathie Lee said during an appearance on Today on March 26, before adding, “Well, we’ve talked about it.”