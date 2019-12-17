Before Duchess Kate (née Middleton) became his royal bride, Prince William had to pull out all the stops to swoon the brunette beauty while studying together at the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s. While appearing on BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas holiday special, the mom of three recalled the times the Duke of Cambridge would cook for her in their university days.

“He sometimes does, actually,” the 37-year-old royal told British TV host Mary Berry after she asked if William, also 37, ever cooked for her. “He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary,” Kate continued with a laugh. “Things like bolognese sauce and things like that.”

Shutterstock

Mary then focused her attention on William as she inquired whether the future King of England would be cooking with their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, over the holidays. “We are talking about doing mince pies this year,” the proud dad sweetly replied. “I love mince pies. If the children want to cook mince pies then I’m happy to do that.” Aww!

The royal couple — who first met in 2001 during their freshman year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland — then dished some fun facts about their family’s eating habits. “We grow our own vegetables,” Kate told Mary. “We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favorite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot.” The beloved royal even revealed her daughter’s favorite crop of potatoes. “Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes,” Kate adorably shared.

Also during the TV special, which aired on BBC One on Monday, December 16, the doting mama opened up about the special birthday tradition she shares with her three kids. While chatting with The Great British Bake Off judge, Kate said she loves baking when its one of her kiddos’ birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” she gushed. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up till midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

MATT PORTEOUS/PA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The royal pair’s children must be so in tune with their parent’s kitchen skills, Kate even revealed one of the first words her youngest son echoed was inspired by the famous British food writer.

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” she adorably shared. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry’… So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

We hope Kate and William partake in more TV appearances in the future!