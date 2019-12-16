She may be a member of the British royal family but, like all mamas, Duchess Kate (née Middleton) loves sharing sweet traditions with her three children. While chatting with TV host Mary Berry in an upcoming BBC holiday special titled A Berry Royal Christmas, the beloved royal revealed she loves baking cakes when its Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis‘ birthday.

“I love making the cake,” the 37-year-old beauty told The Great British Bake Off judge as they appeared in the special — which is set to air on BBC One on Monday, December 16. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up till midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Kate isn’t the only one who likes to get her hands dirty, however. The royal mom dished that her kids, 6-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte and 1-year-old Louis, also like to join in on some of the baking fun. Kate also said her youngest child is so in tune with his mom’s cooking, one of his first words was even inspired by the British food writer.

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” she revealed, per the BBC. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry’… So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.” Aww!

Fans of the brunette beauty can’t wait to watch her appear in the upcoming special. Kate, who is also starring alongside husband Prince William, first revealed the news in a post shared to Kensington Palace‘s official Instagram page on November 30.

“We invite you to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry as they serve a festive feast to thank those who are spending their Christmas helping others,” the palace’s official statement read at the time. “On the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas, the Duke and Duchess are joined by cookery legend Mary Berry across four engagements as they prepare festive food for a very royal event to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period.”

We bet William, 37, and Kate — who tied the knot in April 2011 — couldn’t be more thrilled about being apart of the TV program considering how special Christmas is for their family. A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently told Closer Weekly the royal pair are most excited for enjoying some rest and relaxation.

“It’s not just their kids who are counting down the days until Christmas,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer. “After a stressful few weeks, William and Kate are really looking forward to having some quality family time.”

George, Charlotte and Louis couldn’t be luckier to have Kate and William as their mom and dad!

Be sure to catch William and Kate in A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC One on Monday, December 16 at 8.30 p.m. — but that’s just for U.K. fans!

