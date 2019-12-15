Little Prince Louis may not be so little anymore, as his mom Kate Middleton has revealed that he’s already uttered some of his first words — and one of them has a cute reason behind it.

In an upcoming BBC holiday special featuring the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, her husband Prince William, 37, and British cook Mary Berry, the royal mom revealed that, “One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’ … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today,” Kate added. During the special, the world famous parents — who also share son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte — reminded people just how crazy they are about one another.

“I was so impressed. They really are a pigeon couple,” the famous cook told the outlet. “It was just lovely observing them for those three days. When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. It was very sweet to see because it was so natural.”

Kate and William must be over the moon that their youngest child is beginning to speak — and they’re also extremely excited that they will get to spend so much time with their loved ones now that the holidays are here. “It’s not just their kids who are counting down the days until Christmas,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “After a stressful few weeks, William and Kate are really looking forward to having some quality family time.”

“William and Kate have already got into the Christmas spirit,” the insider added. “They’ve bought two huge Christmas trees — one for Kensington Palace and another for Anmer Hall, where the family will be spending a majority of the holidays!” It’s going to be a great way to end the year for the royals!

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Dec. 16 (8:30 p.m. local time) on BBC One.