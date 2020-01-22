How cute! Danny Fujikawa proved he hit the jackpot with Kate Hudson as his daughter’s mama. The proud boyfriend shared a video of the actress reading to their little girl, Rani Rose, on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 21.

“Two little kittens and a pair of mittens … ” the former Chief frontman, 33, captioned the heartwarming video of Kate, 40, reading to their adorable 1-year-old. In the clip, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress — who welcomed the couple’s first child together in October 2018 — could be seen wearing a pair of pajamas while sitting in a chair and reading a bedtime story as little Rani sat on her lap. So sweet!

Fans of the proud parents flooded Danny’s comments section with sweet messages for the mother-daughter duo. “Best part of the day!” one of his Instagram followers wrote, while another echoed, “Cuties.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “The sweetness!”

Ever since they welcomed their little bundle of joy, Danny and Kate have been no strangers to sharing pics of their adorable tot on social media. In mid-January, the Almost Famous actress — who is also the proud mom of son Ryder, 16, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, as well as shares son Bingham, 8, with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy — posted the sweetest pic of her mini-me daughter.

“Sittin’ pretty with mama’s favorite,” Kate captioned the pic of Rani, who can be seen flashing a subtle grin at the camera as she sat on a comfy bed.

Although Kate and Danny — who began dating in December 2016 — have their hands full with baby Rani, the Golden Globe winner once revealed she can’t wait to have more kids with the Lightwave record label owner.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids,” she once revealed during an appearance on Today in January 2019. “That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I’d have [more kids].”

Instagram/KateHudson

Kate joked that she might have been done having kids after Ryder and Bingham had she and Danny never crossed paths. “At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done.’ And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him,'” she hilariously explained. “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy.”

We can’t wait for Kate and Danny to have a second child together!