Awkward! Kate Hudson‘s brother Oliver Hudson didn’t tell the actress he was going to interview her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for the April 16 episode of his podcast “Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues.” When Andy Cohen asked the 43-year-old star why he didn’t tell his sister, Oliver replied, “I didn’t want to get a no.”

“He didn’t even say, like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Like, is that cool?” Kate, 41, laughed while appearing on the Wednesday, April 28, episode of Watch What Happens Live with her brother.

While trying to defend himself, Oliver explained he “made a point” to not discuss A-Rod and Kate’s 2009 romance on his podcast. If anything, Goldie Hawn‘s son kept the interview very professional. “I’m not going to talk about their relationship,” Oliver said. However, he did tell Andy, 51, a specific memory he has of the former baseball star.

“I do have one beautiful memory when we were in Canada and I’m waking up in the morning and, like, A-Rod is waist-deep in the morning sun doing these stretches and I’m like, ‘Who is this man?'” the Walk of Shame actor laughed.

Even though A-Rod, 44, and Kate didn’t date for more than a year, Oliver never really had a problem with Alex, who’s now engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the actor said he never hassled any of Kate’s boyfriends.

“No, I wasn’t your typical protective older brother,” he explained. “Kate was a strong, strong woman from the get-go, so she could take care of herself.” However, the Almost Famous star remembers it differently.

“He just never really had my back is really what he’s saying. It’s just an excuse,” she laughed, before adding, “No, it’s not true, he’s helped me many times when my heart was broken.”

Now, Kate is dating Danny Fujikawa, and the pair share their 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. When asked if the actress ever liked any of Oliver’s girlfriends, she recalled “one particular girlfriend” who drove Kate “nuts.”

“She just asked him to do things all the time. ‘Can you, like, get me something from downstairs?’ And then I’d hear it and be like, ‘Oh, my God, like, cannot be the one.’ And there were a couple that would just float in and out that I’d be like, ‘See ya, I guess,’ but other than that … we’re a very freewheeling type of family,” Kate explained. “We just sort of accept whatever is at the moment.”