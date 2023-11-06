After a brief Instagram hiatus, Karen E. Laine returned to the social media platform on November 5 to share details about her newest project. The post came just after it was revealed that the Good Bones star separated from her husband, Roger Rominger, in court documents obtained by Closer.

Karen, 61, is currently helping Good Bones alums Alexa and Tyler fix up their garden. “So today, we’re at Alexa’s having a frolic and the theme of the frolic is getting the front garden beds in order,” the gardening expert told her Instagram followers in a video.

Tyler replied, “Well first, we’re removing grass to make a little bed area,” adding, “It will give a nice division from the front street area and driveway and the backyard, creating a bit more privacy and getting some plants in better places.”

Karen said that Tyler was her “best student ever” and has “learned everything” from her. Before sharing the video to her account, the former lawyer had not posted on her Instagram feed for a month.

The past year has been quite a whirlwind for Karen, who appeared with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk in the series finale of Good Bones on October 17. While filming the show’s final season, the designers were not on “good terms,” according to claims made by Mina, 38, in an episode of her podcast on August 28. Karen was not invited to her grandson Jack’s 5th birthday party that same month.

Karen was also dealing with the demise of her fourth marriage, filing a joint petition for legal separation from Roger on April 26, 2022. Roger filed a petition to convert their legal separation into dissolution on January 13. The case is still ongoing, and the next court hearing is scheduled for November 27.

In an episode of the “What’s Up Wilmington” podcast posted on October 31, the HGTV personality hinted that she and Roger had different visions about their retirement plans. Karen purchased a house in Wilmington, North Carolina, after her separation from her spouse, who “wanted to retire on a sailboat.”

While renovations are currently underway on her new home in the port city, Karen feels like she is in the “right place at the right time.” She also hopes that her next chapter will be documented on an HGTV spinoff series in the future.

“When I plant my feet on the ground at my little house, it’s like they don’t want to go anywhere,” she said of her new abode. “This is where they belong.”