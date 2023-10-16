Karen E. Laine shot to fame with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk on HGTV’s Good Bones in 2016. Prior to gaining popularity on TV, she had an entirely different career. All of Karen’s hard work over the years has contributed to her impressive net worth.

What Is Karen E. Laine’s Net Worth?

Karen has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $2 million, according to multiple reports. She previously worked as a lawyer before venturing into the home improvement space with Mina in 2007.

The mother-daughter duo started the company Two Chicks and a Hammer in Indianapolis after Mina graduated from Indiana University. The pair later landed Good Bones, with the hit series documenting home remodels in Indianapolis with the help of their family.

Why Did Karen E. Laine Leave the Family Business?

In September 2019, Karen announced she was leaving Two Chicks and a Hammer.

“After a long career of practicing law and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods, Karen is retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer,” a statement on the company’s Instagram page read. “She will still be part of the HGTV show Good Bones! Karen is excited to spend her time doing all the things she loves like spending more time with [husband] Roger, sailing, hanging with her chickens and working on DIYs for Good Bones!”

Why Is ‘Good Bones’ Ending?

The DIY expert blew fans away with her many projects throughout all of the seasons of Good Bones. In August 2023, Mina announced that the show would be coming to an end after season 8. Weeks later, she revealed in an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast that she was not on “good terms” with her mom.

“It’s not been one thing that my mom and I can go back to, and I can say, ‘OK, I forgive you and we’re going to go past this one thing,’” the realtor told podcast listeners in September 2023. “It’s a cumulative situation from the time I can remember when I was 3 of things that have created the situation that we’re in now and it’s incredibly hard to undo.”

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/InstagramCourtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

Though Good Bones is ending and her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks, Karen has one huge project keeping her busy — renovating her new home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I’ve been spending about half my days in Wilmington working on my little house,” she told House Digest in August 2023. “It is a classic Good Bones house. It is a gift that keeps on giving. If I’m not there, I get a call every day from my contractor telling me the new thing he found wrong, and then I say, ‘OK, coming down. I’ll be there. Hang on a minute.”