Pretty Woman made Julia Roberts the woman she is today, but it wasn’t the highlight of her career. After the 1990 film aired, Julia went on to star in a number of great films like 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding, Eat Pray Love in 2010 and her new TV show, Homecoming. Thanks to her career, the actress is valued at $250 million, which is a lot more than her Pretty Woman costar Richard Gere is worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“There are great things I’ve accomplished in my career and I’d be happy to accomplish more, of course, to impress my children and my husband [Danny Moder]. But you know what? I’ve been spoilt already,” the proud mom of three to kids Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry gushed to Harper’s Bazaar.

Julia works so hard for her family. The icon admits she used to be a “selfish little brat” who ran around “making films” for herself. But everything changed once she met Danny and married the cinematographer in July 2002. “Finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and make sense and just shine inside of me, it’s him. Everything has come from that for me,” the Ocean’s Eleven actress said.

Since the pair got together, Julia and Danny have worked on several movies together, which Julia said is a “good combination” of “comfort” and “terror” because the person she wants to “impress” the most is “looking right at me.” However, when it comes to their kids, the couple tries not to work on their projects at the same time, especially when Henry and his siblings have a bunch of events at school.

“It’s all about scheduling,” the Academy Award winner previously told Marie Claire, while noting she’s changed a lot in Hollywood.

“I don’t think anyone is born confident,” she said. “Or if they are, I don’t think they stay that way. But at this point in my life, I really believe I have a good understanding of who I am.”