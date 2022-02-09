Korean Food Made Simple host Judy Joo has become a household name in the culinary world, coming up with innovative recipes and dazzling viewers with her personality. She earned an engineering degree at Columbia University in New York but decided to move to London where she fell in love with the city. Judy has since shared rare glimpses into her beautiful home on social media.

Judy’s passion for the culinary arts led her to earn a degree at the French Culinary Institute. Once in London, she began working in some of Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurants like Maze, Claridge’s, Pétrus and Boxwood Café. The Iron Chef UK judge opened up her own restaurant, Jinjuu, in 2014. She opened the doors of her second restaurant, Seoul Bird, in 2019.

In addition to conquering the restaurant world with her tremendous cooking talent,​​Judy appeared on Battle of the Brothers in 2021. The cookbook author has become a familiar face on both the Cooking Channel and Food Network and an integral part of the culinary scene in London. She told the Evening Standard in July 2021 that one of her favorite things about living in Marylebone, London, is that it’s a “gastronomic playground.”

“I moved to Marylebone for the food stores — La Fromagerie, The Ginger Pig, Rococo Chocolates. La Petite Poissonnerie is a great fishmonger and Pierre Marcolini serves all my macaron needs,” she said. “The farmers’ market has the most delightful produce. I go every weekend. If I need something really high end I pop into Selfridges, and I go to Green Valley in the Middle Eastern enclave around Edgware Road for spices.”

Though she laid down her roots in London, Judy loves to travel. She splits her time between her flat in London, New York City and Korea where she previously filmed her show.

“I love traveling and meeting chefs from all over the world. I love cooking abroad and learning about local traditions and ingredients,” she said during an episode of “CEO Roundtable Podcast” in October 2021. “Doing TV shows is always fun, and Iron Chef has definitely been a highlight! I also love developing recipes and writing cookbooks — creating brands and designing new spaces is also so exciting and fun.”

