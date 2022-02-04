What Not to Wear host Clinton Kelly knows all about making incredible style choices and helping people feel beautiful in their own skin. In 2020, he became a host of Self-Made Mansions, proving that he is also a force to be reckoned with in the home and lifestyle space. The television personality is always on the move but loves spending downtime in his Connecticut home.

The Chew host worked as a journalist before becoming an Emmy Award-winning television star. He joined Stacy London as a cohost in the second season of What Not to Wear in 2003, a role that lasted until 2013. Clinton also served as the host of several of Food Network’s seasonal series including Spring Baking Championship and Haunted Gingerbread Showdown.

With a resume full of experience leading successful television shows, Clinton was the perfect candidate to host his own HGTV show. In Self-Made Mansions, the Panama native helped millionaires find the homes of their dreams.

“Even though I’ve been on a fashion show, I’ve been on a food show and now I’m on a real estate show, these shows are about people,” he told the Los Angeles Daily News in December 2020. “That’s the common denominator. I want to help people be better versions of themselves.”

He later renovated his own dream home that he shares with his husband, Damon Bayes. Clinton made sure to put extra focus on the kitchen, one of the rooms that he spends the most time in.

“I love to wash dishes and scrub pots and pans. I don’t use a dishwasher so I spend a lot of time at the sink. So, I wanted the sink positioned to have the best view of the hills while I am doing dishes I wanted to work at the counter and see a beautiful view of our gardens,” the Freaking Fabulous on a Budget author told the Hartford Courant in July 2017. “We did not want a kitchen that fought with the natural beauty of our outdoors so everything is white with some gray tones. I did not want a refrigerator ruining the view so instead installed refrigerator and freezer drawers.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Clinton’s Connecticut home.