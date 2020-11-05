Josh Brolin poured his heart out to his youngest daughter, Westlyn, in honor of her 2nd birthday. The Sicario actor paid tribute to his beloved “gold star” while celebrating her special milestone on Tuesday, November 3.

“Bean. In two years, you have transformed this family. With a look … a plethora of them,” the 52-year-old marveled alongside a photo of his little girl via Instagram. “And when you tilt your hairy head on my cheek, and along with it a barely audible exhale, the ego melts and in a moment, trickles mindlessly into the nowhere where it belongs.”

Whether the adorable youngster is “happy, surprised, confused [or] sad,” Westlyn fills her famous father with “everything a Nobel Prize made of,” he sweetly wrote. “You are my Medal of Honor, my gold star, my Olympic win.”

Josh, who shares Westlyn with his third wife, Kathryn Boyd, praised his baby girl for having a soul that “shines like [she’s] been here a hundred times before.”

“Every day you become us, and, in your presence, we slowly sink into you,” the Deadpool 2 star continued. “A laugh is an earthquake of joy, and your tears lacerate me to the bone. You have stories that live in your pupils and I will sell out the rest of my days in anticipation of hearing them eventually sculpted through your words and out of your perfectly cherubic face.”

As he concluded his touching post, Josh thanked Westlyn for being a part of their family on behalf of the model and his two older kids, Trevor Brolin and Eden Brolin, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.

“We are lucky to know you, little girl,” he gushed. “We love you like a fiery sunset, like the fish that comes to peek at the surface of the water then dives deep into the reveal of an explosively colorful sea that you understand better than any of us. Papa loves you. Happy birthday.”

The No Country for Old Men actor adores being the dad of his little bundle of joy, but Josh and Kathryn are getting ready to welcome another kiddo into their family. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, announced they were expanding their brood in July 2020.

The Avengers actor and his stunning spouse aren’t the only ones looking forward to a newborn baby. Josh’s dad, James Brolin, and his longtime wife, Barbra Streisand, couldn’t be more thrilled about having a fourth grandchild.

“First, they told us very early on and said, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’ and I think that’s because [Kathryn] wanted to have her sonograms back and be sure of everything,” the Amityville Horror actor, 80, exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in August. “And then, when they found out it was another girl and [they] told us, we just were jumping up and down.”

We bet Westlyn can’t wait to become a big sister!