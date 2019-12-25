While everyone was busy going last-minute Christmas shopping, Joan Collins was on a hot date with husband Percy Gibson, and their friend Alana Stewart. The trio got dressed up in their best evening wear and dined at the Los Angeles hot spot Craig’s.

Even though the Delivered star was there, it didn’t stop Joan, 86, and Percy, 54, from having a fabulous time together. In fact, they keep their 17-year marriage so strong by always going on dates and being compassionate towards each other.

“I think one has arguments, but to always be forgiving,” Joan previously said on the U.K. TV show This Morning, about how she keeps the spark alive with her forever love.

She also maintains her effortless beauty by being “extremely sensible and very disciplined” in what she eats. “I don’t stuff myself with food. I only eat half of what’s on my plate and I won’t deprive myself. I’ll drink wine, have dessert, eat toast, and have coffee with sugar,” Joan once revealed to the U.K.’s OK! magazine. “I think I’m just lucky. I also try to get enough sleep and always wear moisturizer, sunscreen, and night cream. I can’t tell you what brand because I don’t get paid for advertising it!”

If you ask us, Joan could be the face of any product she desires. She looks amazing in whatever she wears. “I think I should be their public face,” she said. “Because it’s a very rich brand. If they pay, I’ll be able to say: ‘This is heaven and I’ve been using it for 20 years!’”

Not to mention that Percy, who is 32 years her junior, helps the Empire of the Ants star stay in shape. “Marrying a younger man has the advantage of being with someone who has vigor, vitality, stamina, and health, which certainly encourages me even further to keep in shape both physically and mentally,” Joan has explained to Express. What a great pair!

Scroll below to see photos of Joan and Percy going out to dinner with Alana!