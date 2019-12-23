Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star Angelina Jolie has a lot of gifts to pick up before Christmas comes around! The actress was spotted taking her 14-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her 13-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Christmas shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Angelina, 44, proudly walked with both of her kids while they each held a cup of coffee in their hands. Shiloh didn’t mind carrying some of the shopping bags either. She carefully held onto a bag from Barnes & Noble while she was out with her sister and mother. Since Shiloh will reportedly be spending Christmas Eve this year with her dad, Brad Pitt, she might have brought him a little gift from the store.

“It looks like Brad and Angie are finally setting aside their baggage so that some of the kids can spend Christmas time with dad,” a source recently revealed to In Touch. “Brad’s getting Shiloh and the twins, Knox and Vivienne for part of the holiday.”

Angelina and Brad, 56, are parents of six. Besides Shiloh and Zahara, they also share Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 11. After the pair finally reached a custody agreement over their children in December 2018, it appears Brad will get to spend more time with his kids over the holidays.

“Brad’s been very patient, he’ll take whatever he can get,” the insider said. “The younger kids are so grown up already. Christmas Eve with them will be an amazing test, and he’s hoping they go back to their mom with some great memories. And the other good news is that it won’t be monitored by the courts, so just Brad and the kids, just like the old days.”

They’re sure to have a lot of fun too. “Brad has always been a fun dad,” the source added. “He’s decorated the house with a tree, snowmen and reindeers, lights and presents [all] wrapped and ready for them to open.”

Sounds like Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne will have a great time this year!

Scroll below to see photos of Angelina and her kids going last-minute Christmas shopping!