They’ve been married over 15 years, and it is quite obvious that Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson, are still madly in love with one another — and it showed once again on a recent date the pair took.

The famous couple was spotted on Saturday, December 14, in West Hollywood, as they walked out of a restaurant after having dinner. The duo tied the knot in 2002, but they do not have any kids. The legendary actress does have three children from previous marriages.

The Golden Globe winner has always been open about the strong connection she has to Percy — she once revealed the key behind their marriage. “Don’t marry an actor! Rule No. 1,” the icon joked to cohosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during an appearance on UK TV show This Morning on February 5. “Separate loos is rule No. 2 … and I think one has arguments, but to always be forgiving.”

MEGA

Even though Percy is 32 years younger than Joan, the star has of course never had an issue with it. “Marrying a younger man has the advantage of being with someone who has vigor, vitality, stamina, and health, which certainly encourages me even further to keep in shape both physically and mentally,” she once shared, adding that she’s learned to never take anything for granted.

“You’ve got to eat life or life will eat you,” Joan explained. “No one has ever said the word ‘fearless’ to me before, but I suppose in a way I am. When you get to a certain age, there’s really nothing to be scared of anymore.”

Staying in tip-top shape is also very important to Joan. “I don’t stuff myself with food. I only eat half of what’s on my plate and I won’t deprive myself,” she revealed to UK’s OK magazine. “I’ll drink wine, have dessert, eat toast and have coffee with sugar. “I think I’m just lucky. I also try to get enough sleep and always wear moisturizer, sunscreen and night cream. I can’t tell you what brand because I don’t get paid for advertising it!”

Scroll on down to see more photos of Joan and Percy!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!