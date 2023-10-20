After 16 years of marriage, those close to Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, believe their union “is in crisis” due to the comedian’s money, partying habits and living arrangements, an insider told In Touch.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” a source told the outlet on Friday, October 20. “Especially during the writers’ strike, they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

Jimmy, 49, can “be a great guy,” In Touch reported, but has battled “demons and he can be selfish.” His recent move to Mill Neck on Long Island – after living in the town of Sagaponack with his family – comes amid increased problems at home, too. The TV host provided “no real clear reason” behind the move, a second insider close to the pair said.

The comedian and the film producer, 56, have been married since 2007. They share two kids, Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, 8.

“​Nancy and the kids spend summers and a lot of weekends at Sagaponack,” a second insider told In Touch of the changing living arrangements, as she has been staying home with the couple’s daughters.

The second source also claimed that Jimmy is often “drinking and rowdy” while spending time at local spots like Basil Leaf, Laura’s and Garvies Point, making the point of engaging with patrons.

“He would jump on stage and sing, take pics, he was not subtle,” the insider shared.

Rahav Segev/WireImage

Nancy, meanwhile, has let Jimmy “get away with murder,” In Touch reported. “She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”

The first source maintained that if they were to get divorced, Nancy would “take every penny” from Jimmy, who has a $70 million estimated net worth, according to multiple reports.

The news of a strained relationship between Jimmy and Nancy came just one month after former and current employees came forward to reveal bombshells about their experiences working on The Tonight Show. In an interview with Rolling Stone published on September 7, one former employee described the vibe on set as a “pretty glum atmosphere.” Another alleged that Jimmy’s staffers were afraid of experiencing his “outbursts,” while two others alleged they could smell alcohol on the host’s breath.

Shortly after the report was published, Jimmy apologized to staffers in a Zoom meeting, explaining that he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show.” On October 2, Jimmy returned to the TV lineup with a new episode of The Tonight Show after the strike ended. The Saturday Night Live alum did not address the claims on air.

Though insiders cast doubt on Jimmy and Nancy’s marriage, others maintain that the estimations are inflated. “Jimmy is constantly seen out at drop-off, with his wife and kids both in the valley and the city,” a separate source told In Touch. “They love to hang out and do activities all together.”

A rep for Fallon declined to comment on In Touch’s story.