Jimmy Fallon is used to serving laughs on his eponymous late-night talk show, but when he’s not appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he’s spending time at his New York home with his wife and kids. The TV star resides in a beautiful house in the Hamptons, and fortunately for fans, he’s shared a few photos inside the abode.

Jimmy resides in the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling with spouse Nancy Juvonen and their two children, Frances and Winnie. The comedian and his longtime love purchased the beachy farmhouse in 2011 for $5.7 million, according to Business Insider. The residence — which is located in Sagaponack, a small village in the Hamptons — was built in 1850 and sits on two acres.

The Saturday Night Live star’s property is quite impressive as it features their farmhouse, a total of two cottages, two barns and an apple orchard. In addition to the large number of bedrooms and bathrooms in their main home, Jimmy and Nancy have a beautiful white kitchen, a stunning living room, a formal dining area and a lavish backyard.

One of the coolest features in the home is their indoor slide, which can be found in their playroom. “The slide is in an old barn, and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide down the middle of it,” Nancy said in an April 2020 video, per Distractify. The playroom also boasts a jumbo popcorn machine, a gorgeous grand piano and giant flat-screen TV.

For years, the couple’s Hamptons residence was used as a vacation home, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Jimmy’s family began quarantining there with their kids. The Taxi actor often virtually hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he gave glimpses inside his dwelling.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Jimmy, Nancy and their daughters were residing in a three-floor penthouse near Gramercy Park in New York City. The Grammy winner first purchased a one-bedroom unit in the luxury building in 2002, and over the years, he and Nancy invested in four neighboring apartments. They ultimately created an immaculate 4,950-square-foot home that spanned across five units.

The dynamic duo — who married in 2007 — put their Gramercy Park pad on the market in March 2021, however. Per an email from the listing brokerage Sotheby’s International Realty, Jimmy and Nancy listed the colorful condo for $15 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s unclear if the two have plans to purchase another penthouse in New York City, but fortunately, they have their lovely Long Island living space!

To see photos inside Jimmy and Nancy’s Hampton’s residence, keep scrolling below.