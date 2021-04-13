where-does-jimmy-fallon-live-photos-inside-his-new-york-home

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jimmy Fallon/Instagram

Jimmy Fallon’s Hamptons Home Is His Getaway! Take a Tour Inside the TV Host’s Beachy Abode

Style
Apr 13, 2021 2:48 pm·
By
Picture

Jimmy Fallon is used to serving laughs on his eponymous late-night talk show, but when he’s not appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he’s spending time at his New York home with his wife and kids. The TV star resides in a beautiful house in the Hamptons, and fortunately for fans, he’s shared a few photos inside the abode.

Jimmy resides in the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling with spouse Nancy Juvonen and their two children, Frances and Winnie. The comedian and his longtime love purchased the beachy farmhouse in 2011 for $5.7 million, according to Business Insider. The residence — which is located in Sagaponack, a small village in the Hamptons — was built in 1850 and sits on two acres.

the-most-extravagant-celebrity-homes-in-hollywood-see-a-list
 Jaw-Dropping! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood

The Saturday Night Live star’s property is quite impressive as it features their farmhouse, a total of two cottages, two barns and an apple orchard. In addition to the large number of bedrooms and bathrooms in their main home, Jimmy and Nancy have a beautiful white kitchen, a stunning living room, a formal dining area and a lavish backyard.

One of the coolest features in the home is their indoor slide, which can be found in their playroom. “The slide is in an old barn, and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide down the middle of it,” Nancy said in an April 2020 video, per Distractify. The playroom also boasts a jumbo popcorn machine, a gorgeous grand piano and giant flat-screen TV.

jimmy-fallons-kids-meet-his-children-with-wife-nancy-juvonen
 Meet 'Tonight Show' Host Jimmy Fallon's 2 Daughters, Winnie and Frances

For years, the couple’s Hamptons residence was used as a vacation home, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Jimmy’s family began quarantining there with their kids. The Taxi actor often virtually hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he gave glimpses inside his dwelling.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Jimmy, Nancy and their daughters were residing in a three-floor penthouse near Gramercy Park in New York City. The Grammy winner first purchased a one-bedroom unit in the luxury building in 2002, and over the years, he and Nancy invested in four neighboring apartments. They ultimately created an immaculate 4,950-square-foot home that spanned across five units.

Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? Married Nancy Juvonen in 2007 Inside Jimmy Fallon and Wife Nancy Juvonen's Romantic Marriage

The dynamic duo — who married in 2007 — put their Gramercy Park pad on the market in March 2021, however. Per an email from the listing brokerage Sotheby’s International Realty, Jimmy and Nancy listed the colorful condo for $15 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s unclear if the two have plans to purchase another penthouse in New York City, but fortunately, they have their lovely Long Island living space!

To see photos inside Jimmy and Nancy’s Hampton’s residence, keep scrolling below.

Picture
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_300x490
Latest Video
closer Exclusives!