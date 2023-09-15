Hugh Jackman Kids: Children With Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman‘s world revolves around his two children! Although he announced his split from his longtime wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, the Logan actor is more dedicated than ever to raising kids Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman.

Hugh experienced fatherhood for the first time when he and Deb adopted their eldest son, Oscar, following his birth in 2000. The former couple — who tied the knot in 1996 — expanded their family with the adoption of their youngest daughter, Ava, in 2005.

The duo shared a joint statement to announce their split just a few months after their 27th wedding anniversary.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” Hugh and Deborra told People. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

