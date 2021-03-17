You can catch Jimmy Fallon on your TV screen as the host of The Tonight Show, but behind the scenes, the TV star is the doting father of two kids. As much as Jimmy loves his work as a late-night host, his daughters, Winnie and Frances, will always take precedence in his life.

The Emmy Award winner shares his little girls with his longtime wife, Nancy Juvonen. The couple, who married in 2007, welcomed their eldest, Winnie, in 2013, followed by their second child, Frances, in 2014.

Jimmy and Nancy’s daughters are still young, but they’ve made a plethora of appearances on both their dad’s TV show and on his Instagram page. Throughout the years, the Saturday Night Live personality has shared plenty of photos of his kiddos on social media.

In March 2021, Jimmy uploaded a clip of him, Winnie and Frances in the kitchen as they opened up a box of dessert. “We love coffee cake,” he captioned the post. Months earlier in December 2020, he posted a cute video of his girls playing in the snow as their family pup, Gary, hung outdoors nearby, jokingly writing, “We have to play fast before Gary eats all of our snow.”

The youngsters have also made cameos on The Tonight Show. When Jimmy was hosting his long-running talk show from his home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Winnie and Frances often sat in on bits. They even made colorful signs for their dad’s program.

Looking back on the “bizarre” time of hosting remotely amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Jimmy said he can’t believe “what life was like” for his family. “It was crazy how much went down. There was no food in the stores. All we could buy was frozen shrimp,” he recalled to People in March 2021.

“People freaking out about toilet paper. Drive-by birthday parties. That was all happening, you know, while we’re trying to figure out what’s going on with the kids with Zoom school,” he continued. “Can you even see your parents? And on top of that, we have a show to put on.”

For months, Jimmy hosted The Tonight Show from his house as his wife, Nancy, worked as his producer. Though it wasn’t always easy, Jimmy said he feels grateful to have had extra time at home with Winnie and Frances.

“I really bonded with my daughters during that time because I was never normally home that long,” he gushed to the outlet. “Usually I’m at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we’ll never forget.”

