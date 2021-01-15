True love! Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen got married in 2007 and never looked back. They now share two daughters and both have successful careers in media. Learn more about their relationship, Nancy’s job with Drew Barrymore and how they met.

Jimmy, 46, and the 53-year-old California native’s love story actually begins with her friendship with Drew, 45. The ladies met in 1993 through Nancy’s brother, Jim, who was working as a writer and producer on the set of Drew’s movie Mad Love. The ladies now own film production company Flower Films together and have produced iconic movies like Donnie Darko, Never Been Kissed and 50 First Dates.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Fast forward to 2005, Nancy first met Jimmy on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Drew was guest hosting at the time. “I kind of crept in quietly, and all of a sudden Jimmy goes, ‘Hey, Nancy! You’re Nancy? Hi, it’s so nice to meet you, welcome!’” she said during an at-home edition of The Tonight Show. “I felt just so embraced and cool, like, ‘Thank you! Thank you for welcoming me in. This is so nice, it’s so intimidating [here].’”

The positive first impression carried over to when Nancy and Jimmy started working together on Fever Pitch. “So, I had that thought from years before, going in. But then on the set [of Fever Pitch], we were on location and that really creates this camp feel for everybody. And he was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music,” the former flight attendant explained. Her heart “melted even more” when she saw how amazing the comedian was with children when coproducer Bradley Thomas’ kids visited the set.

As for Jimmy, it was a pair of white pants that made him fall head over heels in love with his now-wife. “You came to set … [in] white pants, a pink sweater and a green backpack … blonde hair and your white teeth,” he explained about filming in Boston at the time. “You just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting. You stood out like a neon … and I was like, ‘Wow.’ Yeah, you just stuck out. And you were just so fun — we had so much fun on that [set], didn’t we?”

The couple got engaged in August 2007 and married on the beach in the Caribbean four months later in December 2007. They welcomed daughter Winnie in 2013 followed by Frances, who goes by Franny, in 2014. Both were born via surrogate.

Needless to say, we can’t get enough of Jimmy and Nancy’s sweet romance!