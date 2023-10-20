Not many could do what Jimmy Fallon does! The late night TV host knows all the best tips and tricks to keep The Tonight Show audiences laughing and, after years of being on the air, he’s accumulated a very impressive net worth.

What Is Jimmy Fallon’s Net Worth?

The comedian is valued at $70 million and has been making $16 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He currently shares his assets with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their kids Winnie and Frances, but the crisis that he is facing in his marriage could change that.

How Does Jimmy Fallon Make Money?

Thanks to an impressive stint on Saturday Night Live, a number of feature films and his role as the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy has solidified himself as a comedian of the highest caliber. He has also released a number of well-received children’s books, proving that the entertainer knows no limits when it comes to creative success.

Are Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Still Together?

After 16 years of marriage, Jimmy and Nancy are facing a “crisis” in their union, In Touch reported in October. “Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” a source told the outlet. “Especially during the writers’ strike, they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

In addition to Jimmy’s habit of “drinking and rowdy” behavior, he has moved away from the family’s home in Sagaponack and instead lives in Mill Neck on Long Island. According to the source who spoke to In Touch, the late night host provided “no real clear reason” behind his decision to relocate.

As for Nancy, In Touch reported that she has let Jimmy “get away with murder” while caring for their children and keeping his show afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom,” a source told the outlet. But this is different, they’re never together.”

Meanwhile, the first source maintained to the publication that if the two were to get divorced, Nancy would “take every penny” form the comedian. Still, separate insiders say that the couple are on solid ground, telling the outlet, “Jimmy is constantly seen out at drop-off, with his wife and kids both in the valley and the city. They love to hang out and do activities all together.”