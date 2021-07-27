Jessica Simpson‘s three children are her total mini-me’s. She loves posting photos of her precious kids that she shares with husband Eric Johnson on social media, and they all look so much like their famous mom.

Daughter Maxwell, born in May 2012, is the spitting image of Jess. She has her mom’s long blonde hair, but inherited Eric’s height, as the former NFL player is 6’2”.

The fashion mogul revealed in a ninth birthday tribute post in 2021 that Maxwell is “My forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size).”

Jessica shared about her first born, “She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh). She is a prolific writer of poems and songs, and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire.”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The singer became pregnant with son Ace when Maxi was still a baby. The siblings are close in age, as he was born on June 30, 2013, just 13 months after Maxwell’s birth. In a seventh birthday post in 2020, Jessica called her baseball loving son, “nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king … one of a kind and good … he is just SO good. I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place.”

Jessica and Eric added one more child to their brood with the March 19, 2019 birth of daughter Birdie Mae. It was a rough pregnancy for Jessica, as she gained 100 pounds, had badly swollen feet and legs and even broke a toilet seat when she leaned back on it. But it was all worth it when their beautiful little girl arrived.

For Birdie’s first birthday in March 2020, Jess shared a slideshow of her precious youngest child. “You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply,” the shoe designer wrote to her “angel baby.“

She continued, “With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you!”

