It has just been a couple of months since Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter Birdie, so now the singer and actress is going all out to get her body back to where she wants it to be.

“I am working really hard right now,” the 39-year-old told People recently. “It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.” The blonde beauty and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their third child on March 19 — the pair also share daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 5.

The Dukes of Hazzard costar also revealed that she is making changes to her diet. “I am eating healthy too — I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!” she said. Jessica has been quite open about her post-baby life, as she has taken it to Instagram to share personal moments, including a photo of her struggling to touch her toes.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset,” she joked in the caption. “The joy of postpartum.” Fans were of course all about this post, as many responded in the comments section and made it clear that they could relate. “I appreciate the real-ness of this post. We all need more real life posts,” one person said. Another added, “You are gonna look amazing again before you know it.”

The fashion designer has even had no problem discussing other aspects of motherhood on Instagram. “I’m starting to think we should add breast milk to the Jessica Simpson Collection,” she once quipped alongside a photo of numerous packets of it.

We should not expect this to be the end of Jessica sharing her personal moments from her life with her fans, as she is set to have her own book soon. “I have been waiting for so long to share some exciting news … I will be releasing my first book on February 4th with @harpercollinsus,” she captioned a photo of her at the publisher. “I have been working so hard on it — I have opened my heart up in a way I never have before and now I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

It is clear that Jessica is doing all she can to continue to achieve all of her goals!