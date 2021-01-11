A Family Full of Love! See Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren’s Cutest Photos With Their 3 Kids

If you haven’t gotten the memo, Jessica Alba has some of the cutest kids in town. The actress and businesswoman shares her three children, Honor, Haven and Hayes, with her husband, Cash Warren. Fortunately for fans, Jessica is always posting the sweetest photos of her family.

The Dark Angel actress became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her eldest daughter, Honor, in 2008. Jessica and Cash, who married that same year, expanded their family with the arrival of their second child, Haven, in 2011. The couple welcomed their youngest son, Hayes, six years later in 2017.

Jessica and Cash are fortunate enough to give their kiddos everything they want, but that doesn’t mean they are raising Honor, Haven and Hayes to be entitled. In fact, the lovebirds revealed they are “100 percent aligned on” grooming their children to be humble humans.

“We’re not raising a–holes,” Cash shared with Reveal magazine in June 2020. “If they get out of line, we’re not going to stand for it. We’ve tried to maintain the values our parents taught us.”

In order to keep their kids on their best behavior, Jessica doesn’t “shy away from setting boundaries and routines,” she explained. “They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table — those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves.”

The Fantastic Four actress and the film producer said giving their kids a daily schedule helps keep peace around the house. “We’ve found that if they’re busy, they don’t have as much time to fight,” Cash explained.

“When they don’t have anything to do, it seems the most entertaining thing is to get on each other’s nerves,” he jokingly continued. “With our two daughters, Jessica and I will divide and conquer. Jessica will take Honor out and I’ll take Haven out, or vice versa. Sometimes, you’ve just got to separate the fighters.”

Despite their strict rules around the house, Jessica and Cash still know how to have fun with their kids. Whether they’re hanging around the pool at their abode, cooking together in the kitchen or learning a new TikTok dance, you can always catch the famous family with big smiles on their faces.

