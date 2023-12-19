Jennifer Love Hewitt hit back at critics who made harsh comments about her “unrecognizable” appearance earlier this year.

“It’s really hard because you can’t do anything,” Jennifer, 44, reflected during an interview on the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast in December.

The Party of Five alum referenced criticism on a selfie posted on Instagram in August that has since been deleted.

“I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on,” she explained of the story behind the photo. “So, I threw on a filter and it was just a filter that at the time looked nice and the lighting at the salon.”

The negative response she received to the picture led Jennifer to realize that “aging in Hollywood is really hard.”

“I really gave it no thought and I put it on and the picture ended up somewhere and a bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable. She’s unrecognizable and so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s,’” the Ghost Whisperer actress continued.

Jennifer, who shares kids Autumn, Atticus and Aidan with husband Brian Hallisay, reflected on the unrealistic beauty standards on social media.

“I’m a mother of a girl and it’s dangerous what we put on people,” she added. “It’s dangerous, I think, to say to women, ‘You can’t look like you’re not 22 to me anymore because I don’t know how to take that.’”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Many were moved by Jennifer’s candid honesty throughout the podcast episode. “As a woman closing on her 40s, I needed to hear this,” one person commented on the podcast’s official YouTube page.

Another shared, “I like how she has embraced aging and being in her 40s. Instead of trying to look younger like most of Hollywood, she’s focused on looking the best at where she is in life.”

Months prior to addressing aging in Hollywood and criticism she has received about her appearance, Jennifer shot down rumors that she had a brow lift.

“Hi. I don’t usually do this, but I’ve had a lot of people lately say that I’ve had a brow-lifting procedure. I don’t what that — I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that,” the Texas native told her followers in an Instagram Story posted in September. “The only thing that I’ve done is microblading with Audrey, who I love.”