Jennifer Love Hewitt Is a Stunner on the Red Carpet! See the Star’s Best Fashion Moments

When it comes to rocking the red carpet, Jennifer Love Hewitt always brings her fashion A-game! The beloved actress has been attending Hollywood events since the 1990s, and over the years, she’s posed for tons of gorgeous photos while showing off her incredible style.

In addition to her starring roles on Ghost Whisperer and The Client List, Jennifer is a familiar face in films and shows like I Know What You Did Last Summer, 9-1-1, Heartbreakers and many more. Her work on The Client List even earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in 2011.

Considering Jennifer has been acting in Hollywood since her debut in Kids Incorporated in 1989, it’s no surprise she’s attended countless A-list events. Throughout the years, she’s proved she can rock a ball gown, mini dress and pantsuit.

Aside from showing off her effortless style, the Criminal Minds alum has also worn various different hairdos. Though she’s stuck with her beautiful brunette locks for the last several years, she’s dyed her hair many different shades in the past.

In April 2014, Jennifer — who web husband Brian Hallisay in 2013 — stepped out for the launch of her L by Jennifer Love Hewitt fashion line with very light ombré hair. Though she sported a deep brown style one year earlier in 2013, she previously put platinum blonde streaks in her hair in early 2012.

As time has passed, Jennifer’s style has evolved in ways she never imagined. Though she used to love getting all dolled up, the If Only actress — who is the mom of kids Autumn and Atticus — said she realized “less is more” as she continues to age.

“My 20s were all about buying makeup and not needing moisturizer. And I find my thirties is all about wearing less makeup and more and more moisturizer,” she told OK! in February 2013. “I spend more money these days on eye creams and moisturizers than I do on foundations or eye shadows. I’m a big moisturizer, mascara [and] lip gloss girl.”

In order to look and feel her best in her 40s, Jennifer is a big fan of daily exercise. “I wear 10-pound weights on my ankles while I’m working just so I’m moving during the day. I’m constantly building muscle. It’s not great for your back but I’m doing it anyway,” she shared with the outlet. “I do a booty workout thing that I just did for Shape, which was really fun. And I do Zumba. I have DVDs and I dance around like a crazy person in my house.”

To see some of Jennifer’s best red carpet moments through the years, keep scrolling below!