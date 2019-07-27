If Jennifer Lopez was looking to top the amazing celebration her fiancé Alex Rodriguez gave her for her 50th birthday, she may have successfully done it, as she got her fans to take part in quite the surprise for her love.

The performer took to Instagram on Saturday, July 27, to share a clip featuring her concert in Miami being put on hold to sing “Happy Birthday” to the former Yankee in honor of turning 44. “Celebrating you today and everyday my love … you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm,” the Second Act actress captioned the video. “Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life … wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!” she added, referencing his old uniform number.

Take a look at the incredible clip below!

Fans on social media were loving the special moment, as they rushed to the comments section to react. “How beautiful is this! Power couple!” one person said. Another added, “Happy Birthday Mr. 😎 You guys continue to be a positive force in each other’s lives. God Bless You both and your families.”

It has been quite the last few days for the happy pair. On Wednesday, July 24, it was the former athlete who went above and beyond for his future wife’s birthday — he gifted her a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 GTS convertible. This car most likely cost Alex around $143,600, according to the car dealership’s website. The ESPN analyst also shared a beautiful message for Jennifer.

“Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” Alex said in a video message. “Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

More incredible memories between the two should be coming up, as Alex and Jennifer will soon be saying I do to each other. The duo will also be blending their families — Alex is dad to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, while Jen has 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max from her previous relationship to Marc Anthony.